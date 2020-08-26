1/1
Robert Matthews
Robert Matthews

Seymour - Robert "Bob" Carson Matthews, Jr., age 70, of Seymour passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Athens, TN, April 23, 1950. Bob was a graduate of Farragut High School, attended Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Tennessee. Both he and his late wife, Janet, retired from Tennessee School for the Deaf where he dedicated his life to teaching and coaching. Bob was inducted into the Knoxville Football Officials Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Janet Gardner Cody Matthews; parents, Robert Carson Matthews, Sr., and Dorothy Rose Campbell Matthews and sister, Dorothy Jane Matthews.

Survived by sons; Jason Gardner Matthews and Eric Campbell Matthews; grandson, Ryder Carson Matthews; brothers and sister in law, Dr. Jack and Nancy Cody, of Danville, KY and Mike Cody, of Frankfort, KY; nieces and nephews, John and Susan Cody, Fort Thomas, KY, Jim and Laura Cody, Oakland, CA; great nephews and nieces, Alexandria, Jackson, Joshua, and Jacob Cody.

Family will receive friends Friday, August 28, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville on Saturday August 29, 2020 for an 11:00am graveside service officiated by Rev. Rocky Glenn.

In Lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be made to the Sevier County Humane Society, P.O. Box 976, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37868. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
