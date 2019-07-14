Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan
425 N Cedar Bluff Rd
Knoxville, TN
Robert McCullough (Robin) Hill Jr.

Robert (Robin) McCullough Hill, Jr.

Knoxville - Robert (Robin) McCullough Hill, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on July 10, 2019, after nearly 91 years of full-on living. He was an active member of the community, volunteering for the Sierra Club, Farragut Planning Commission, local public radio station (WUOT), and his church (The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan). He also regularly attended Technical Society of Knoxville meetings, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Concerts, and a diverse set of other arts and continuing education programs. All of this after an exemplary career in Project Engineering Management at Y-12.

He is survived by daughters Anita F. Hill and Kathleen H. Drevik, and Granddaughters Abigail E. Drevik and Mackenzie D. Treadway.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m., at The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 425 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923, with a reception to follow.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Robert's (Robin's) name to The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan: https://goodsamaritan.dioet.org/

or The Foothills Land Conservancy, 3402 Andy Harris Road Rockford, TN 37853; Foothillsland.org

Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019
