|
|
Robert Michael "Mike" Jones
Murfreesboro - Robert Michael "Mike" Jones, age 63 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia and was a son of the late Bobby Jo and Margaret Ann Jones. He grew up in Knoxville and always cherished east Tennessee.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Schaad Jones; children, David Jones of Knoxville and Nathan and Sarah Grace Jones both of Murfreesboro; sisters, Cathy Aquaviva and husband Gary of North Carolina and Beth Skeen and husband Mark of Oak Ridge; a brother, Mark Jones and wife Lynette of Smyrna, as well as a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Jones was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and a devoted member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He was a Safety Manager in the telecommunications industry specializing in OSHA compliance and fall protection. He sincerely enjoyed his work and valued his relationships with all of his colleagues at MasTec.
Mr. Jones was a member of the Haiti team at St. Rose Catholic Church. He traveled to Haiti annually with the goal of supporting his Haitian brothers and sisters at Notre Dame de la Merci. He built shelters after the earthquake of 2010, taught the Haitian community how to make leather and copper goods to sell, taught CPR classes, and took the class pictures of all the school children.
Mr. Jones was accomplished in leatherwork, knife making, landscape design, and photography. He will be missed by all.
Visitation with the Jones family will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a Rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Rose Catholic Church with Fr. John Sims-Baker and Deacon Pete Semich officiating. Burial with military honors will be 11:00am E.S.T. Wednesday at Edgewood Cemetery, Knoxville.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in memory of Mike to the Haiti Ministry or the Michael Semich Memorial Fund, both care of Saint Rose Catholic Church, 1601 N Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. An online guestbook is available for the Jones family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019