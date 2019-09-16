|
Robert Michael Lewis
Knoxville - Robert Michael Lewis born October 30, 1950 and passed away on September 13, 2019.
The world has lost one of its precious lights that shined and had a very positive influence on many people. Mike was the first born child to Edgar B. and Martha B. Lewis, in a time when the world didn't spin so fast. His father was a fireman for 31 years and his mother worked just as hard or harder eventually raising two boys.
He grew up in a single income family and was always very happy. Never feeling like he missed out on anything. A's and B's always covered his report cards and he was so very proud of his accomplishments in school and the things he learned. In elementary school, he learned to love the Lord, which was the most important thing in his life until his death.
In 1965, he entered Fulton High School, where he started a new adventure of playing football as a 160 pound Fulton Falcon. He was very proud as was his entire family when he ran onto the field wearing his favorite #85 jersey. Many times though out his life he reflected upon and talked about those moments. He graduated in 1968 and began a 3 year tour with the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged and returned home to attend the University of Tennessee where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business.
After graduation, he took a job making just over a hundred dollars a week in the banking business. He very much enjoyed working with financials but was concerned about his potential. He had a serious conversation with his father about his future who shared with him those words that we have all heard but taken for granted, if you enjoy what you are doing apply yourself and work as hard as you can every day, you will go much farther than you have ever dreamed. Above all make sure that God is the most important thing in your life. At the time, he did not realize his banking job would turn into a lifelong career. He started as a teller at a small locally owned bank. He was rapidly promoted into management in several regional banks. He spent several years working for the FDIC and when he retired in 2007, he was Senior Vice President of one of the large banks in the Atlanta Metro Area.
Throughout his life, during the good and the bad, the thing that stayed constant and never changed was his love of the Lord. He always attended church and served on many committees, but it seemed as though what he enjoyed most was working with the music programs as the sound engineer. He installed and operated the sound equipment at two different churches and could not have been more proud. He also enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Mike was a very caring, honest, and generous soul that will be greatly missed by his family, extended family and his many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar B Lewis who passed away in 1981 and his mother Martha B Lewis who passed away last month.
He leaves behind his son, Robert Michael Lewis II; His loving brother and sister in law, Eddy and Trina Lewis; Grandchildren Maggie and Jackson Lewis.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev Ron Mouser officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Central Baptist Church Fountain City - Catalyst Sound Equipment (5364 N. Broadway St. Knoxville, TN 37918). Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 16, 2019