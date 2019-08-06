Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM
East TN Veteran's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Milton Gann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Milton Gann Obituary
Robert Milton Gann

Mascot - Robert Milton Gann -age 90 of Mascot, passed away on August 3, 2019. Bob was a veteran of the Navy, Army, and the Air Force with 21 years of service to our country. Bob was proud to have served his country and served with honor in both WW2 and the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his son, Bobby Gann; and siblings, Earlene Robinson, Joy Russell, Wanda Wilson, Blendean Wilson, Charlie Gann, and Ted Gann. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Harrell Gann; children, Wayne Dale (Peggy) Ray, Sharon (Bobby) Cable, Cindy Coday, and Aimee (Doyle) McDaniel; grandchildren, Daniel Ray, Kelly Ray, Ashley Ball, Phillip Coday Jr., Levi McDaniel, Jeremy McDaniel; sister, Sally Jones. He is also survived by several great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Ben Atchley State Veteran's Home and to Smokey Mountain Hospice for the extraordinary care they have provided to Bob and the family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at 11:15 AM for a 11:30 AM graveside service with full military honors on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at East TN Veteran's Cemetery - John Sevier with Rev. Bob Zavatori officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now