Robert Milton Gann
Mascot - Robert Milton Gann -age 90 of Mascot, passed away on August 3, 2019. Bob was a veteran of the Navy, Army, and the Air Force with 21 years of service to our country. Bob was proud to have served his country and served with honor in both WW2 and the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his son, Bobby Gann; and siblings, Earlene Robinson, Joy Russell, Wanda Wilson, Blendean Wilson, Charlie Gann, and Ted Gann. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Harrell Gann; children, Wayne Dale (Peggy) Ray, Sharon (Bobby) Cable, Cindy Coday, and Aimee (Doyle) McDaniel; grandchildren, Daniel Ray, Kelly Ray, Ashley Ball, Phillip Coday Jr., Levi McDaniel, Jeremy McDaniel; sister, Sally Jones. He is also survived by several great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Ben Atchley State Veteran's Home and to Smokey Mountain Hospice for the extraordinary care they have provided to Bob and the family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at 11:15 AM for a 11:30 AM graveside service with full military honors on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at East TN Veteran's Cemetery - John Sevier with Rev. Bob Zavatori officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019