Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
Robert Milton Large

Robert Milton Large Obituary
Robert Milton Large

Maryville - Robert "Bob" M. Large, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by wife LaVancy, parents Straud and Izetta Large and sister Pauline Walker and is survived by sons Jim (Elizabeth), Jeff (Alice), and Jon, and grandchildren Nathan, Ethan, David, Kristen, and Katherine.

Bob grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he and LaVancy met, and was a proud graduate of Rule High School. He stayed connected with many of his Rule High classmates through reunions for over 65 years.

A Korean War veteran, Bob was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Maryville. He retired with over 30 years of service from BellSouth/AT&T and was a Life Member of Pioneers, their volunteer organization.

An avid outdoorsman his whole life, he thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, running, cycling, and more. Bob was also a skilled craftsman who made thousands of beautiful walking sticks, bluebird houses, pens, and knives.

The family will receive friends at 2:00pm with a service to follow at 3:00pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens at 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, Tennessee. The burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to a charity of the giver's choice.

Family and friends may share their condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
