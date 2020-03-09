|
Robert Milton Webb
Knoxville - Robert Milton Webb, age 95, of Knoxville, went home to be with his Savior on March 7, 2020. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Bob served his country with honor in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Thornton in WWII. He was a lifelong member of Meadow View Baptist Church of Knoxville, where he served as deacon, maintenance and, grounds keeper. Bob loved his church, being outside, gardening, football, and his family most of all. Through his love and gentleness he made all his children feel very special.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years Anna Aileen Webb; parents John and Mae Webb; brother, John T. "Bud" ; sisters, Vola, Polly, Anna Jane, Betty Ruth.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Jean Baker (Mike), Sandra Ellis (Roy), Theresa Wilkerson, Roberta "Doll" Webb, John Webb (Kelly); brother, Clarence "Curly" (Judy); grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Russell, Robert, Stephanie, Joshua, Suzanna, Nathan, Dana and Jonathan; a bushel of great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Road on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm. Funeral service to follow with Pastors David Watson and Fred Wade officiating. We will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Sunday, March 15th for a 1:00pm Graveside Service with a Reception to follow. If you prefer not to send flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Meadow View Baptist Church, 4300 Island Home Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences can be made to the family at berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN
(865)573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020