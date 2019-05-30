|
|
Robert Monroe Haynes
Knoxville, TN
Robert Monroe Haynes, age 80 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at LeConte Medical Center. He was a member of Knob Creek Baptist Church and Sevier Lodge #334 F. & A.M as a 50 year member. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and served as a Worship Master in 2011. Robert was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was also an usher at U.T. Stadium for 20 years and worked at Volunteer Vette Products. Robert enjoyed coaching Boys and Girls sports activities. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Maxine Haynes; sister-in-law, Shirley Householder and husband Earl; niece, Susie Stansberry; and nephew, Earl Householder, Jr. His survivors include: wife of 61 years, Mary Lou Haynes; son, Jimmy Haynes and wife Lori; daughter, Lisa Stanton and husband Larry; grandchildren, Jacob Warner Haynes, Megan Elizabeth Haynes, and Jenny Lynn Stanton; great-grandson, Sawyer Monroe Haynes; extended family grandchildren, Casey Everett and husband BJ, and Andy Trentham; and great-grandchildren, Cora Grace and Anna Mae Everett. Special thanks to Kim Trentham, Karen Bedford, Julie Wallace Hesson & family, the staff at LeConte Medical Center, Dominion Senior Living of Sevierville, and Amedisys Home Health. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A masonic service will be held 7 PM Friday with funeral service to follow in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Terry Parton and Rev. Ed King officiating. Interment 11 AM Saturday at Knob Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019