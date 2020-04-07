Services
Knoxville - Robert Moore, age 68 of Knoxville was born March 5, 1952 and passed away April 6, 2020. He was a member of Son Light Baptist Church for 20 years. Preceded in death by wife, Connie Moore, parents Harrison and Elizabeth Moore, brothers and sisters. Survivors, daughters Amy and Oscar Loy and Sonya and Scott Watson, grandchildren, Tyler Loy, Payton Richmond and Ryder Watson and great grandchild Jayden Loy and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may come by at their convenience 9 am to 5 pm Thursday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will meet 2 pm Friday at Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Maynardville Highway before Union County High School for a graveside service, Rev. Eddie Myers officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
