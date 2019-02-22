|
Robert Newell Rodgers
Knoxville, TN
Robert Newell (Bobby) Rodgers - age 60, died February 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann McCrary Rodgers; mother, Violet Smelser; father, Bob Rodgers; and grandparents, Charles and Gertrude Rodgers and Newell and Juanita Hubbs. He is survived by his children, Jade and Mick Bearden and Cheyenne Rodgers Albright; son-in-law, Clay Albright; sisters, Patti Rodgers Overbay and Lisa Rodgers-Dark; brothers, Tony Rodgers and Tim Smelser; sisters-in-law, Kathy Whitt-Rodgers and Jackie Devault; grandbuddies, Ayden and Jaxon Albright; and best friend, Mike Lane. We carry his heart in our hearts. Family and friends will meet 1:15 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Asbury Cemetery for a 1:30 PM graveside service. Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Rodgers family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019