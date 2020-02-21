|
|
Robert Norris Jones
Knoxville - Robert Norris Jones, age 83, passed away February 20, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bob was a member of Liggett Baptist Church in Kentucky and attended Farragut Christian Church in Knoxville. He graduated from Hall High School in Kentucky and then joined the US Army of which he served 4 years. Bob worked at Robert Shaw Industries for 22 years. He loved to fish, hunt, and enjoyed wood working. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Catherine Jones; his son, Mike Jones; and 6 sibings. Bob is survived by his wife 65 years, Melba Jones; daughter, Teresa Goff and husband Richard; grandchildren, Hayley, Colton, Micah (Kayla), Tori, and Michaela; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, John Jones; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many life-long friends. Family will receive friends 1-2:30pm Monday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Graveside service will be 3pm Monday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery, Rev. Jason Warden, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial to the Farragut Christian Church Building Fund 138 Admiral Rd, Farragut, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020