Robert O. Johnson
Knoxville, TN
Robert O. Johnson PhD., P.E., mechanical engineer, passed away March 25, 2019 with his wife at his side after a lengthy illness. Mr. Johnson was the second son born to Rex M. and Mildred O. Johnson of Evansville, Indiana on June 15, 1949. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Rexana. He is also survived by his brother David M. and his wife Jackie of St. Louis, Mo., his cousins Joan Ritter of Frisco, TX and Jack Ost of Bloomington, Indiana, and his dear mother-in-law Esther Stephens of Paradise, Indiana. He is also survived by Jim and Betty Wang of Oak Ridge, TN. Jim has been his close friend for 30 years and is considered to be an adopted brother. Mr. Johnson and his wife have been residents of the state of Tennessee for more than 43 years. Mr. Johnson obtained his PhD from The University of Tennessee. Mr. Johnson's technical specialties included theoretical mechanics, thermal sciences, and more recently analysis of safety and environmental problems. He was a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Tennessee. Mr. Johnson won numerous awards in groundwater analysis and hydrology. He worked for several local firms including TVA and the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Private internment occurred at Pleasant Forrest Cemetery in Concord, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019