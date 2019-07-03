|
|
Robert Owens
Morristown - Robert Eugene "Bob" Owens, age 78, of Morristown, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, was retired from K-Mart after twenty-one years, and was a State of Tennessee Notary Public. Bob also worked for the Save the Children's Foundation and was a security guard for Sparta. He graduated from Knoxville South High School where he was the sports manager. He also was a sports radio announcer at WKOL and was a scorekeeper for the University of Tennessee Basketball games in the mid 1960's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Cleo and Helen Eloise Owens. He is survived by his wife, Linda Martin Owens; daughter, Michelle (David) Douglas; grandchildren, Morgan Brooke (Tyler) Little, Brittany Nicole (Emily) Massey, and Brandon Chase Massey, and fiancé, Katie Marie Sims; great-grandson, Jerry Robert Little; brothers, Sammy (Joyce) Owens and Billy (Nancy) Owens; sisters, Clara Rainwater, Mary Dawn Buckner, and Barbara Huckelby; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Avalon Hospice and their outstanding staff, At Home Health, and Amedysis Home Health. Also, to Dr. Paul Cardali of Morristown and Dr. Paul Hatcher and Dr. Raj Baljepally of Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, July 5th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Don Crider and Dr. Joe Hamlet officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6th at Bethesda Cemetery for graveside services. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019