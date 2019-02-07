Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Robert Paul Draper II Obituary
Robert Paul Draper, II

Maryville, TN

Robert Paul Draper, II age 44 of Maryville, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp security forces and infantry. Robert was a Christian who loved the Lord. He was an avid reader and video gamer who loved Star Wars, hiking in the mountains, and the Colts. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by: Mother, Deborah Draper; Sister, Amy Lenover. Survivors include: Wife and Best Friends who were together for 25 years, Debra Draper of Maryville; Daughter & Son-in-law, Tori & Josh Bowers of Maryville; Brother and Sister-in-law, Daniel & Nicole Draper of Jacksonville, FL; Sister & Brother-in-law, Corrinna & Steve Meyer of Dorr, MI; Sister, Ellana Draper of Burns Harbor, IN; Brother, James Draper of Dorr, MI; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Ruth & Burle Shannon; Brother-in-law, Daniel Lenover; Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Amanda & Glen Morse; many nieces, nephews, and other family also survive. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Interment will be at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019
