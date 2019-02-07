|
|
Robert Paul Draper, II
Maryville, TN
Robert Paul Draper, II age 44 of Maryville, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp security forces and infantry. Robert was a Christian who loved the Lord. He was an avid reader and video gamer who loved Star Wars, hiking in the mountains, and the Colts. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by: Mother, Deborah Draper; Sister, Amy Lenover. Survivors include: Wife and Best Friends who were together for 25 years, Debra Draper of Maryville; Daughter & Son-in-law, Tori & Josh Bowers of Maryville; Brother and Sister-in-law, Daniel & Nicole Draper of Jacksonville, FL; Sister & Brother-in-law, Corrinna & Steve Meyer of Dorr, MI; Sister, Ellana Draper of Burns Harbor, IN; Brother, James Draper of Dorr, MI; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Ruth & Burle Shannon; Brother-in-law, Daniel Lenover; Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Amanda & Glen Morse; many nieces, nephews, and other family also survive. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Interment will be at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019