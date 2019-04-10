|
|
Robert Paul Taylor
Knoxville, TN
Robert Paul Taylor, born March 9, 1953, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2019 after an extended illness. Rob was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, but moved to Knoxville as a young child. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, he spent many years in New Orleans, Louisiana, working in the hospitality industry, and in the music business as a promoter. He later attended graduate school at the University of New Orleans, obtaining a Master's Degree in Arts Administration. From there he returned to Knoxville and opened an art gallery on Central Avenue as the Old City began its revival in the late 1980's. In 1989, he opened his retail shop, Toucan Verde, where he sold folk and ethnographic art collected during his word travels. He returned to graduate school at UT, where he pursued studies in Anthropology and Religious Studies. Rob met and married his wife, Laura, who shared his passion for exploring countries and cultures around the world. Rob was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Horace and Berlie Thomas; his father, Norman Taylor; his mother, Elaine McKee; and his uncles, Bob Thomas and Junior Thomas. He leaves to mourn his passing his devoted wife of 24 years, Laura, and life-long friend, Gary Mauldin. The family is especially grateful for the compassionate care and companionship provided by the staff of Amedysis Hospice. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time. Those who wish may make a contribution in Rob's memory to Remote Area Medical (ramusa.org) or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019