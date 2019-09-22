|
Robert Pena
Knoxville - Robert Pena, age 98, of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 18, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of over sixty years, Violet Pearl Pattillo Pena; son, John R. Pena; parents, Louis and Emma Pena; brothers, George, Albert, and Louis Pena, Jr.; and sister, Mary Miller. He is survived by sons, Harold (Jackie) of Knoxville, and Arnold (Tamisha) of Eureka, NV; daughter, Carolyn (Jerry) Whitehead of Johnson City, TN. He is also survived by his six grandchildren who were always a delight and he loved hearing about their adventures: Amy Ehrlich, Nathan (Lara) Whitehead, Carson (Andrea Shanafelt) Whitehead, Sarah (Justin) Elledge, and Sam and Isabelle Pena; great-grandchildren, Eva, Max, Olive, Gus, Lela, Felix, and Emmeline; and several nieces and nephews. Robert was born in San Antonio, TX and raised in Poteet and Ranger. At age 14 he left home to work on a cattle ranch. He moved to Dallas before enlisting in the USMC in June 1941. Robert served 6 years being stationed in Samoa, South Pacific, Oakland, CA, and Adak, AK. Robert worked as an auto mechanic and machinist in TX and also after moving to Denver, CO in 1958. The family moved to Knoxville in 1975 where Robert worked until he retired from ORAU in Oak Ridge. Robert was of the Catholic faith and in his later years attended New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Robert was an extremely talented craftsman who enjoyed working with metal, leather, wood, oil paints and photography. The family would like to thank Amedysis and Seniors Helping Seniors for their recent care. The family and friends will gather at 9:15 am Wednesday September 25, 2019, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for a 9:30 am graveside service with full military honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to a veteran's organization or the first responders of your choice. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019