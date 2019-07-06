Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Roane Memorial Gardens
Resources
Kingston - Robert Pittman Beard, 92, of Kingston, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was a wonderful father, loving husband, and the greatest man we ever knew. His accomplishments on this earth are too many to list. His greatest accomplishment was how he loved the Lord and his family. Pittman was an avid golfer and loved to hunt and fish. He also started his own excavating business, R.P. Beard and son in 1963. Pittman is predeceased by his parents, Earl Reece Beard and Robbie Mae Pittman, his first wife, Cleo Hensley Beard, his twin brother, Earl Craig, and his sister, Lilliam Beard Moorefield. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Beard, son, Ronnie Beard, daughters, Vada Lynn Gates, Rebekah Cannon, step-daughter, Tommie Lewis, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, July 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church from 12 Noon until 2pm with the funeral to follow at 2pm. The burial will be immediately after the service at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019
