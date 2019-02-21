|
|
Robert "Bob" R. Martin
Knoxville, TN
Robert R. "Bob" Martin born February 21, 1934, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. Bob's many attributes included his ability to spin a yarn, tell a tale and make you laugh. He never knew he lost an
argument! He was a mentor and encourager to many children he coached in little league baseball at Rocky Hill and was a member of Churchwell Avenue Baptist Church. Professionally, Bob was a Master Electrician, being the first man to obtain his certification as a Master Electrician in Knoxville. In 1970 he built Atomic Speedway, "the World's Fastest One-Third Mile Dirt Oval," leading to his involvement in racing throughout the southeast. Bob was known as a fair and honest race promotor. He will be dearly missed. Our loss is Heaven's gain.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara, and their children: daughter, Sylvia Martin; Son, R. Craig Martin and wife, Karen; Son, Randell Martin and wife, Cynthia; grandchildren: Patrick Berge and wife, Jeannine, Robbie Martin, Jessica Martin, Alex Martin, Lorrie Martin and Matt Martin; and his great-granddaughter, Barbara, who was his pride and joy! Niece, Jeannie Guinn and family.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Edgewood Cemetery, 860 S. Gallahar View Road, Knoxville for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with Brother Jimbo Duncan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following: American Bird Conservancy, P.O. Box 249, The Plains, VA 20198; the at 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30328. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Bob's guestbook is
available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019