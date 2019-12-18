|
Robert Renfro
Manassas, VA - Robert Chase Renfro passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Manassas, Virginia at the age of 97. He became a follower of Jesus at eight years of age and was richly blessed throughout his life by this relationship.
Robert (Bob to many) was born in Harriman, Tennessee and was a graduate of Central High School of Fountain City, Carson-Newman College, and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. With a college major in physics, he was sent to Midshipman Training School in Chicago after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as the Lieutenant JG Engineering officer aboard the USS PGM-26, a patrol gunboat supporting mine hunting and clearing operations in the Pacific. He and his crew participated in clearing Tokyo Harbor in preparation for the Japanese surrender and were part of the American presence in the Harbor on September 2, 1945, when Japan formally surrendered.
After returning from the War, he married Georgia Anderson, his beloved wife of 60 years. They both attended The School of Music at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where Robert received a Master of Sacred Music with a concentration in vocal performance.
After graduate school, Robert began what was to become a rewarding 37-year career and ministry centered in choral church music. With his beautiful baritone voice, he shared his love of music until his last days. He served three Baptist churches in Virginia, most notably First Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Virginia for 27 years where he built, grew, and led an innovative graded choir program that attracted children and adults. Throughout the years he touched thousands of lives and built lasting relationships with the people in his choirs, his congregations, and his community.
After retiring in 1989, Robert and Georgia moved back to their hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee to be closer to family and to enjoy the spectacular view of the Smoky Mountains from their home on a ridge overlooking the city. On a clear day, Robert could see multiple mountain ranges and loved the changing panorama which appeared throughout the day. One of the songs which Robert performed most frequently, "The Hills of Home" (Calhoun/Fox), captured the evocative beauty of the Smoky Mountains and the emotion of living surrounded by them. His expressive performances of this art song always conveyed his love of the mountains and hills of East Tennessee.
In between his ever-present household projects, Robert wrote and published a book on the significance of God's grace, a theme which was central to his life and guided how he lived. In his final years, he completed a second book for his family called The Gift, which is his spiritual autobiography.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben Chase and Jane Henley Renfro, his wife, Georgia Anderson Renfro, and his brother, Norman Renfro. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Renfro Williamson of Centreville, Virginia, her husband, David, their children, Jonathan (Lisa) Williamson of Ashburn, Virginia and Rachel Williamson (Kevin) Taylor of Berkley, Michigan, and great-grandson, William Chase Taylor; and by his daughter, Rachel Renfro Wist of Manassas, Virginia, her husband, Jonathan, and their children, Sara Wist (Alex) Baldino of Austin, Texas and Daniel (Elizabeth Brown) Wist of Austin, Texas; brother, Grady Renfro of Knoxville, Tennessee and sisters-in-law, Emmalee Renfro, Peggy Renfro, and Barbara Carroll.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, at Rose Mortuary, 1421 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Rose Mortuary Chapel with the graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 West Adair Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Manassas Baptist Church Chapel, 8730 Sudley Road, Manassas, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Renovation Fund, Central Baptist Church, 5364 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37918.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019