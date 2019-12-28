Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakeview Cemetery
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harrs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Harrs Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Harrs Sr. Obituary
Robert S. Harrs, Sr.

Knoxville - Robert S. Harrs, Sr., age 83 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Bob was a retired senior mechanical engineer after 25 years on contract at M&M/Mars, Cleveland, TN. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Bob served in the U. S. Air Force at the end of the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Quinton Ayers. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia; sons, Robert Jr. (Jean), Kyle (Terry), and Glenn (Donna); daughters, Sheridan Ayers and Christina Edwards (Mike); grandsons: Erick Powell, Dustin Ayers, Jacob, Jeremy, Nathan Harrs; granddaughters, Bailey, Kylie, Leigha Harrs; great-grandsons, Maverik Powell and Leland Harrs. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, December 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City with military honors conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honors Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -