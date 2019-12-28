|
Robert S. Harrs, Sr.
Knoxville - Robert S. Harrs, Sr., age 83 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Bob was a retired senior mechanical engineer after 25 years on contract at M&M/Mars, Cleveland, TN. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Bob served in the U. S. Air Force at the end of the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Quinton Ayers. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia; sons, Robert Jr. (Jean), Kyle (Terry), and Glenn (Donna); daughters, Sheridan Ayers and Christina Edwards (Mike); grandsons: Erick Powell, Dustin Ayers, Jacob, Jeremy, Nathan Harrs; granddaughters, Bailey, Kylie, Leigha Harrs; great-grandsons, Maverik Powell and Leland Harrs. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, December 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City with military honors conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honors Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019