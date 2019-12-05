|
Robert Sanford
Oak Ridge - Robert A Sanford, 78 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge, TN after a long fight with Dementia. Robert was born July 27, 1941 in Miami, FL. He was a loving husband, father, and was loved by so many people. Owner of Halls Motor Products and Hallbrook Florist. His wit and smile could brighten up any day.
Preceded in death by father George H. Sanford, mother Stella E. Sanford, brother George B. Sanford, and sister Louise Ellis. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years: Jan Sanford, son Bobby Sanford and wife Kim, son Randy Sanford, and daughters, Joy and Julie Sanford; Grandchildren: Jake Sanford and wife Courtney, Jordan Sanford and wife Courtney and Emma Grace Sanford; great granddaughter Lynnon Sanford.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Woods officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.alztennessee.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019