Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sanford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sanford Obituary
Robert Sanford

Oak Ridge - Robert A Sanford, 78 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge, TN after a long fight with Dementia. Robert was born July 27, 1941 in Miami, FL. He was a loving husband, father, and was loved by so many people. Owner of Halls Motor Products and Hallbrook Florist. His wit and smile could brighten up any day.

Preceded in death by father George H. Sanford, mother Stella E. Sanford, brother George B. Sanford, and sister Louise Ellis. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years: Jan Sanford, son Bobby Sanford and wife Kim, son Randy Sanford, and daughters, Joy and Julie Sanford; Grandchildren: Jake Sanford and wife Courtney, Jordan Sanford and wife Courtney and Emma Grace Sanford; great granddaughter Lynnon Sanford.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Woods officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.alztennessee.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -