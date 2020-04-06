|
Robert Scott Erwin
Robert (Bob) Scott Erwin, 78 of South Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020.
He was born in Florence AL on June 17,1941 to the late Jesse Holston Erwin and Noeline Yarnell Erwin. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Veronica (Ronnie) Wheeler Erwin and daughters Deanna Erwin Banderchuk (Abel) and Julia Erwin Chedid (Roberto) and grandchildren Ian Hunter Banderchuk (17) Gabriel Thomas E. Chedid (17), Isabela Christina Banderchuk (12) and Cristian George E. Chedid; also sister Gail Erwin Clark (Bo), nephew Rob Clark (April) and grandnephew Ayres Clark and various cousins.
A graduate of Karns High School in 1959 and University of Tennessee in 1964, Bob went on to serve as a missionary to Brasil with the International Mission Board from 1970-2005 when he retired to his South Knoxville home.
Bob never knew a stranger, always pausing to make connections with everyone he met. He was an avid Big Orange fan and loved reminiscing about his past experiences always pointing those who listened to his "stories" to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Due to the current public health crisis, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name on behalf of Lottie Moon to First Baptist Church, Seymour 11621 Chapman Hwy Seymour, TN 37865.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020