Robert Seals
Johnson City - Pastor Robert "Brent" Seals, age 68, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019 from his residence. Brent was born in Jefferson City, Tennessee to the late Robert Neal Seals and Margaret Daniels Seals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Seals.
Brent's road to being a pastor was not the traditional route. After serving in the Marines he returned home to Jefferson City, TN where at the age of 23 he found a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and dramatically changed his life. Having a new life purpose, Brent enrolled in and graduated from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, TN and received a Masters in Divinity at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Brent pastored many churches in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee with his longest ministry being at First Baptist Church in Elizabethton where he served for 18 years, from 1989-2007. He served on the Southern Baptist Convention Educational Board from 1999 to 2007. After retiring from First Baptist Church he had the joy of serving at Lynnridge Baptist Church in Elizabethton. Brent served his country as a United States Marine during the Vietnam Era. He earned the prestigious rank of Lance Corporal and received the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Medal, and the Rifle Marksman Badge. Brent was a member of the Carter County Chamber of Commerce Community Board and he participated in the FBI Citizen's Academy. Brent loved people, music, playing his guitar, and visiting the beach. His faith and his church work were his life. He had a special gift in relating to others in an authentic way.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Pat Vineyard Seals, of the home; his son, Dylan Seals and wife Jennifer, of Johnson City; his daughter, Dana Marie Seals, of Asheville, NC; two grandchildren, Charlotte Seals and Elliott Seals, both of Johnson City; a brother-in-law, Eric Vineyard, of Knoxville, TN; and a nephew, Nolan Neal Seals, of Los Angeles, CA as well as extended family in Jefferson City, TN and California.
A service to honor the life of Pastor Robert "Brent" Seals will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the chapel of First Baptist Church, Elizabethton. Participating in the service will be Pastor Todd Hallman, Mr. Ron Bowman, Mrs. Lisa Bunn as well as others. Mr. John Bunn and Mr. Fred Goodwin will be in charge of music. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church, prior to the service on Saturday or at the residence at other times.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:45 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the "Bunco Boys" and Ron White. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:40 AM on Monday.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019