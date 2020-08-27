1/1
Robert Sheridan Wardell
Robert Sheridan Wardell

Knoxville - Robert Sheridan Wardell (United States Air Force, Retired) - age 72 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. Bob was a 1966 graduate of Lenoir City High School and received an Associate of Applied Science Degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 1991. He retired as an E-6 with the United States Air Force in 1988 after a 20 year career. After retirement he was as a subcontractor with John Mullen Associates and then spent 16 years with the Roadway Design Division of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dock Joseph Wardell and Cleo Alford Wardell; and his sister, Mary Lou Wardell.

Survived by his son, Robert Joseph Wardell; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Brian Justice; grandchildren: Addison, Andrew and Alec Keim;

sister and brother-in-law, Jo Ann and Jim McCarty.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, August 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will then proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment with full military honors conferred by the United States Air Force.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
AUG
30
Graveside service
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
