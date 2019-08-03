Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Fountain City United Methodist Church
212 Hotel Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Spahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Spahr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Spahr Obituary
Robert Spahr

Knoxville - Robert L. Spahr, age 100 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. surrounded by family. He was a long time member of Fountain City United Methodist Church.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mary Spahr; sister Elizabeth Spahr Jenkins; brothers Harold Graham Spahr and David K. Spahr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Louise W. Spahr; son Robert Alan (Rita) Spahr; daughters Donna (Ed) Rehorn, Cheryl (Dennis) Dow and Marilyn Spahr (Wayne Easterday); Five grandchildren, Twelve great grandchildren and One great great grandchild.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Sunday August 4, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held following the graveside 3:00pm at Fountain City United Methodist Church Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Avenue, Knoxville 37918.

Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Spahr family and invites you to sign and view the family guestbook at www.gentrygriffey.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now