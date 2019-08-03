|
Robert Spahr
Knoxville - Robert L. Spahr, age 100 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. surrounded by family. He was a long time member of Fountain City United Methodist Church.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mary Spahr; sister Elizabeth Spahr Jenkins; brothers Harold Graham Spahr and David K. Spahr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Louise W. Spahr; son Robert Alan (Rita) Spahr; daughters Donna (Ed) Rehorn, Cheryl (Dennis) Dow and Marilyn Spahr (Wayne Easterday); Five grandchildren, Twelve great grandchildren and One great great grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Sunday August 4, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held following the graveside 3:00pm at Fountain City United Methodist Church Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Avenue, Knoxville 37918.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019