Robert Stallings
Knoxville - Robert Edward Stallings, age 68, of Knoxville, TN passed away after a hard fought battle surrounded by his family and beloved dog, Bella. He retired from the City of Knoxville Fire Dept. after 39 years of service. Robert was passionate and dedicated to his career and teaching Emergency Response Training. He loved his family and being a Grandpa to Lillian and Nash.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Susan; daughters and son in laws, Francesca and Jeff Cisson, Sarah and Larry Long; son and daughter in law, Chris and Haley Stallings; grandchildren, Lillian Cisson and Nash Long. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Thompson Cancer Survival Center and special nurse, Shila Newman for her love and care.
A Visitation/Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 5:00-8:00pm, Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy.
The family will have a ceremony to provide Fire Department Honors at 6:30pm. Condolences may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to East Tennessee Boxer/Bulldog Rescue, 2901 Cecil Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020