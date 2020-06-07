Robert Stanley Malinosky
Robert Stanley Malinosky, beloved father and grandfather, passed away of natural causes on June 3, 2020, at his home in Knoxville at the age of 82. Robert was a proud career Military man, serving his country for 27 years in the US Army including tours in South Korea and Vietnam. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, gardening, and a good cigar.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, his parents, Vincent and Helen Malinosky, and his brothers Joseph and James.
He is survived by his son Robert Jr. and daughter-in-law Judy; grandchildren Dillon (Katie), Matthew (Katy), and Joshua; great-granddaughter MacKenzie with a great-grandson, Trevor, arriving soon; sister, Marianne; cousin Pat, and many nephews, nieces, and lifelong friends.
Family will receive friends Monday, June 8 from 5-7pm at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A service of Military Honors will be held at 7pm conferred by the US Army and East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DAV (DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Robert%20Malinosky" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.