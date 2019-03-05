|
|
Robert Stephen Holcomb
Knoxville, TN
Robert Stephen Holcomb age 85 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Bob loved his country passionately and served 8 years in the 316th Logistical Command of the US Army Reserve
leaving as Captain in 1964. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Tennessee Vols and died a few hours after the Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday. He was born in Springdale, Arkansas on April 15, 1933 to the late Joe Latimer Holcomb and Elva McKeown Holcomb. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darliene Steele Holcomb; brothers, Herbert and Dwight; sisters, Joelva Giblon Johnson and Beverly Jean Holcomb and granddaughter, Christina Combs. He was raised on a farm in Springdale where he learned the values of hard work, integrity, and a lifelong love of Jesus Christ. He married Darliene in September 1954 and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1955 with highest honors from the College of Engineering. He spent his career of 42 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he worked as a design engineer and traveled to many power plants all over the country. With ORNL he also had the opportunity to work in London, England for an adventurous year. Bob was a charter member of Cumberland Baptist Church and a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in Karns where he actively served as deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. Bob was an extremely loving and kind man who exemplified for his family the importance of loving Jesus, honesty, integrity and education. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Jean Holcomb; children and their
spouses, Sandra Major, Deborah and Tim Panella, Ronald and Kim Holcomb all of Knoxville and Linda and Bill Weaver of Auburn Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 on the way. He is also survived by Shirley's children, Michael, Pamela, Jeff and Lisa and her grandchildren who loved and adored Bob. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 2 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Auburn Baptist Church, 1700 Old Brick Rd., Auburn, IN 46706 where his son-in-law, Rev. Bill Weaver serves as pastor. Bob's story lives on in each of us. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019