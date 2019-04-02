|
Robert "Bob" Stiver, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Robert (Bob) Milton Stivers, Jr, age 73, of Knoxville passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. He was born April 6, 1945, in Oak Ridge. He spent his childhood in Memphis before returning to East Tennessee in 1963 to attended U.T. Bob was very active in campus life even
serving as president of his
fraternity Lambda Chi Alpha. Bob went on to graduate from the U.T. College of Law in 1969. During his fifty year legal career he served as the president of Oak Ridge Bar Association, was a member of The Hamilton Burnett American Inn of Court, and the State Bar Archives Committee, and numerous other professional organizations. Bob also served as a football official in high school and college. In
addition to his busy legal career Bob spent countless hours
volunteering in his community. He served on the board of Habitat for Humanity, and ran building crews almost every Saturdays for fifteen years. He served on the board of the Urban League, and delivered mobile meals as long as he was able. Bob was an Eagle Scout and supported the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited. He was an avid clay shooter; and traveling widely to pursue his love of fly fishing. As a member of Central United Methodist Church for over fifty years Bob was rooted in his faith. He taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and served on various church committees. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert Milton Stivers, Sr. and Virginia Thurston Stivers. He leaves behind his loving family including wife of fifty years, Beth Pettit Stivers; daughter and son-in-law, Ali and John Umbarger, their children Elizabeth and Justin; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Leigh Stivers, their children Mason, Caleigh, and Carson Belle; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Stivers Rowland (Lloyd); brother-in-law, Cliff Pettit, Jr. and Mike (Gale) Pettit; nieces and nephews, Cassie, Lesa, Michele, Michael, Lloyd, Ben, and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday April 4, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow. Interment will be private. "The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'" Matthew 25:40. In lieu of flowers take a kid fishing, or make contributions to Central United Methodist Church (201 3rd Ave Knoxville, TN 37917), or favorite charity. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed at www.
rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019