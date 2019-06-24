|
Robert Stroud
Lenoir City - Robert Lee Stroud, age 68 passed away on June 22, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1950, to a military family and experienced living in various countries. After graduating from Frankfort American High School in Germany, he enlisted in the US Navy where he completed extensive and specialized training as one of approx 250 naval deep sea divers at that time. He completed two tours of duty in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1973.
Robert obtained a Bachelors of Science degree from Arizona State University College of Engineering in 1980. Safety Management courses at the University of Tennessee led to a Master's of Science degree in 1998. Academic awards include memberships in Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi.
He worked for the Department of Defense at Luke Air Force Base in AZ as a Civilian Fire Fighter, Engineer, Fire Lieutenant Inspector and in Fire Prevention and Engineering. The next 10 years he worked for Lockheed (Georgia), Rockwell (Ohio), and General Dynamics (Texas). Robert was responsible for evaluating contractor compliance in industrial hygiene, safety, fire protection engineering, and explosives management. Working within the Air Force Contract Management Division he was able to gain knowledge of details to major weapon system contractors at those locations.
In 1991 Robert transferred government agencies and began working for the US Department of Energy at Oak Ridge. He was to establish baseline contractor assessments in the areas of radiation protection, facility safety, nuclear critical safety, industrial hygiene, industrial safety and health services. After assisting in those areas of interstructure he qualified as a Contracting Officer Facility Representative. He had oversight responsibilities for environmental, safety, health and quality programs of a $3,000,000 multi building decommissioning project.
Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Mary; daughter, Christine Berrill (husband Mark); son, Eric Stroud (wife Mary); grandchildren, Patrick Stroud, Ethan Stroud, Wyatt Stroud and Luke Berrill, and his mother, Rita Stroud.
The family will welcome friends at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, at 4:00p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with a Memorial Service to follow at 5:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Robert's memory to Cokesbury Susanna House, 923 Dameron Avenue NW, Knoxville, TN 37921. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 24, 2019