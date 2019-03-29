|
|
Robert "Alan" Taylor
KIngston, TN
Robert "Alan" Taylor, age 57, of Kingston, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home with family and friends by his side. Alan had been battling pancreatic cancer. A member of The Grove Baptist Church and lifelong resident of Kingston, Alan retired from AT&T after a 27 year career as a lineman. He was loved greatly by his family, friends, and community. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 31 years Tammy; daughter Abbey; son Eli and wife Brittany; parents Bob and Gayle Taylor; brothers Brad (Teresa), Matt (Laura); sister Allison; mother-in-law Brenda Tipton; father-in-law Joe Tipton (Sherry); sister-in-law Amy Adams (Steve); brother-in-law Jody Tipton (Michelle); nephews Lance, Paul, Chase, Trevor, Jake, Jackson, Joe, and Morgan. He also leaves behind a host of extended family and special friends. A celebration of Alan's life will be held on Sunday, March 31st at 4:00 pm at The Grove Baptist Church, 407 Old Johnston Valley Road, Kingston, TN 37763, with Pastor Phillip Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shoes for Souls Foundation, a non-profit that was Alan's dream to help children by providing shoes and backpacks for rural community schools in East Tennessee. Make checks payable to Shoes for Souls at P.O. Box 462 Kingston, TN 37763, or you may donate through PayPal on the Facebook page or the website: atshoesforsouls.org. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019