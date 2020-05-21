|
|
Robert Thode
Knoxville - Robert Thode, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a true gentleman who loved to laugh and make others laugh. Bob was born in Morristown, NJ and lived in Wayne NJ where he worked as a comptroller for Control Products. He enjoyed travel and enjoyed telling people that he and his wife of 50 years had visited all 50 states.
He is preceded in death by his father Arnold Thode, his mother Elaine Petersen Thode, his brother Helmut Thode and beloved wife Faye Bertell Thode.
Bob is survived by his daughter Barbara Franchino (Jim), his son Jeff Thode (Kelly) and his grandchildren, Madison Cowan-Banker (Chris), Mackenzie Thode, Cullen Franchino, Bailey Thode and Christian Thode.
A graveside service will be held for family and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date in New Jersey.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020