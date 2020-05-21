Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thode

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Thode Obituary
Robert Thode

Knoxville - Robert Thode, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a true gentleman who loved to laugh and make others laugh. Bob was born in Morristown, NJ and lived in Wayne NJ where he worked as a comptroller for Control Products. He enjoyed travel and enjoyed telling people that he and his wife of 50 years had visited all 50 states.

He is preceded in death by his father Arnold Thode, his mother Elaine Petersen Thode, his brother Helmut Thode and beloved wife Faye Bertell Thode.

Bob is survived by his daughter Barbara Franchino (Jim), his son Jeff Thode (Kelly) and his grandchildren, Madison Cowan-Banker (Chris), Mackenzie Thode, Cullen Franchino, Bailey Thode and Christian Thode.

A graveside service will be held for family and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date in New Jersey.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -