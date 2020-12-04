Robert Tracy Jones
Powell - Robert Tracy Jones, age 54 of Powell, passed away December 3, 2020. He was a loving, husband, father and son that was funny and always had a smile on his face. He was a baseball basketball and football coach for the Powell, Halls and Gibbs communities for 25 years. He made a huge impact on a lot of children and their parents lives. He was a great role model. Robert attended Bearden and graduated from Karns High School in 1985 and is a diehard Tennessee fan. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kimberly Jones; sons, Justin (Sydney) Jones, Tanner (Savannah Brown) Jones; parents, Robert Jones and Dorothy Lawless; brothers, Jay and Jerry Cummings and Mike Arden. He was surrounded by a large loving family. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 10:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Kidney Foundation
