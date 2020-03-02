Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:30 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Interment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Robert "Bob" Truesdale Obituary
Robert "Bob" Truesdale

Knoxville - Robert "Bob" Truesdale passed away at Park West Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee, February 28, 2020.

Retiree of the Air Force and Postal Services; devoted member and Deacon of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and a well-known singer in the community.

Preceded in death by Robert Truesdale and Dolly Stone Roddy.

Survived by children, Alan ( Natalie), Samuel, and David; four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren; beloved friend and companion, Nancy Thompson and family;

Bob will be missed by a host of cousins including Stone, Kennedy, Hemphill, Chapman, Dozier and Davenport.

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mount Zion Baptist Church; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Johnnie W. Skinner Sr., Officiating.

Interment 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
