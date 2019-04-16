Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Robert Vann
Robert Vann Obituary
Robert Lee Vann, age 87, passed away on April 13, 2019.

He was born on May 10, 1931. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War and worked at Kayser-Roth in Harriman until it closed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Nannie Vann; wife, Clara Faye Vann (November 3, 2018); son, Robert Kevin Vann;

brothers, Bill, C.E. (Doc), and Paul; sisters, Jennie Swagerty, Irene Freels, and Nanala (Lady) Phillips.

Survived by sons, Stanley (Brenda) Vann and Tony Vann; friend, Tammy Freels-Jenkins; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will have a graveside service at 10 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating.

Online condolences at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019
