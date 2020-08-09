Rev. Robert W Greenlee
Strawberry Plains - Rev. Robert W. Greenlee age 65 of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Saturday August 8, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. due to complications of Covid 19. Bob worked at H.T. Hackney for 43 years as Transportation Supervisor. He was former Pastor of Tuckahoe Baptist Church where he is now a member. He was preceded by parents, Robert and Lois Greenlee; brother, Bill Beeler, Ronnie Beeler and Gary Beeler; sisters, JoAnn Beeler and Sandra Williams. Bob is survived by wife of 47 years Evelyn N. Greenlee; son and daughter-in-law Chris (Kathy) Greenlee; daughter, Erin Greenlee; grandchildren, Austin Greenlee (Chelsea) Greenlee and Justin Greenlee; 4 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kinsley, Landon and Grayson Greenlee. brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy (Doris) Beeler and Jerry Beeler. Special niece Debbie (Bill) Zimmer; several nieces and nephews and dear friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to the great doctors and nurses in the I.C.U at Fort Sanders Regional who gave him the attention and care the we couldn't. The family will receive friends Monday August 10, 2020 at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with service to follow with Rev. Wayne Loy and Rev. Lee Breeden. Family and friends will meet at Eastview Cemetery Tuesday August 11, 2020 for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Jesus said unto him, I am the way the truth and the life, no man cometh unto the father but by me, John 14:6 Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com