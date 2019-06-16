|
|
Rev. Robert W. Lewis
Avon Park, FL - Rev. Robert W. Lewis, age 79, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born January 1, 1940 in Talladega, Alabama to Guy and Beuna (Moody) Lewis. He was a 1958 graduate of Knoxville South High School and a graduate of Carson-Newman College. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park where he served as the Minister of Music for many years. He has been a resident of Avon Park, FL since 1988, coming from El Dorado, Arkansas. He is survived by his Wife - Nancy Lewis of Avon Park, FL; Daughters - Sharon Culpepper (Rick) of VA; Christy Younts (Don) of AR; Beth Blumreich (John) of NC; Brother - Roger Lewis (Barbara) of AL; 9 Grandchildren; and 1 Great Grandchild. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Avon Park. Family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 PM prior to the service. Private graveside services will be held at Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Rd., Sebring, FL 33870.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 16 to June 18, 2019