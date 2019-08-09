|
|
Robert Wallace
Knoxville - Dr. Robert Roy Wallace - age 87 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church. Enjoyed photography, fishing, UT football and basketball. Attended Maryville High School, Tennessee Wesleyan College, University of Tennessee College of Dentistry, and four years as a Captain in the Army Dental Corp. Preceded in death by wife, Ann Louise DeLozier Wallace; parents, John Fletcher and Eunice Geneva Wallace; step-mother, Mary Wallace; and brother, Richard Wallace. Survived by children, Robert Wallace, David Wallace, and Andrew Murette; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jim Bells officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Tuesday at Wildwood Logan Cemetery, Maryville, TN for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019