Robert Warren Payne, Jr.
Hilton Head Island, SC - Robert Warren Payne, Jr. passed away at his home in Hilton Head Island, SC on August 9, 2019 at the age of 62.
Rob leaves behind a mother, Dorothy Mauk Arning of Knoxville, TN; two children, Jordan (wife, Kayla) Payne of Greenville, SC and Leslie Payne of Knoxville, TN; and a sister, Randi (husband, David) Poole of Punta Gorda, FL. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Payne, and his former wife, Nancy Whitfield Payne.
Rob was born on November 14, 1956 and resided in Knoxville, TN for most of his life. He was a Central High School graduate of 1974. Rob joined the Knoxville Fire Department in 1989 and proudly served for decades, retiring as Captain in 2016. Rob trained and mentored dozens of KFD recruits and loved his fellow firefighter brothers and sisters fiercely. Rob enjoyed laughing and sharing stories with family and friends, reading, traveling, and cheering on his Tennessee Volunteers.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, August 16th 6 - 8pm at Fountain City United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, Rob's children ask that you consider donating to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (www.firehero.org) or a volunteer fire department near you. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019