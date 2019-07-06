|
Robert Weaver
Knoxville - Robert "Bob" William Weaver, 65 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019 following a brief stay at Claiborne Co. Health and Rehab. Bobs interests included reading, history, music, and the Tennessee Vols. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston, TN. He was Preceded in death by his father Bill J. Weaver.
Bob leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving mother Patricia S. Weaver; sister Linda (David) Gibbs; niece Danielle Gibbs, all of Bristol VA. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, and many cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.
Graveside services will be held Monday July 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Woodlawn Cemetery 4500 Woodlawn Pike Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Euclid Ave. Baptist Church Children's Dept. 900 Euclid Ave. Bristol VA 24201.
Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920
(865)577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019