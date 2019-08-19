Services
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Cemetery
Townsend - Robert Allen Webb, age 52, of Townsend, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Ann Webb; grandparents, Roy and Florence Webb, and Edgar and Carma Caudill. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Webb; father, David L. Webb; brother, Thomas Webb; and close friends, Waylon Majors, Cale Neff, and numerous others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myers Cemetery Preservation Association. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 7:00pm in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Graveside and interment will be held at Bethel Cemetery on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Miller Funeral Home (865) 982-6041. www.milllerfuneralhome.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019
