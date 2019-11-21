|
|
Robert "Bob" Wilkerson, Jr.
Knoxville - In loving memory of Robert "Bob" Wilkerson Jr. who passed away at age 73 on November 19, 2019. A Knoxville native, he served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Bob loved his family fiercely and was an avid fan of the UT Volunteers and New York Yankees. The father of sarcasm, he was a practical jokester and never met a man he didn't like. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Dorothy Wilkerson Sr.; grandson, Charles; sisters, Ann, Joyce, Martha, Margaret, Naomi, and Shirley; brothers, Billy and Eddie. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Paula Wilkerson; children, Vickie, Robert (Gretchen), Brian (Sarah), Kathy (Greg); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Morgan, Stephanie, Jimmy, and Quinn; great-grandchild, Addilynn; sisters, Brenda, Janie (Ron), and Helen; brother, Jimmy (Rhoda); brother-in-arms, David Alvarez; and numerous other family members.
Services will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike, at 2:00 pm with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust, 2600 Holbrook Dr, Knoxville, TN 37918 or Freedom Service Dogs of America, https://freedomservicedogs.org/donatefsd/
Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019