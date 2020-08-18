Robert Williams
Knoxville - Robert D. Williams - age 64 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. U.S. Navy veteran. Robert will be greatly missed by all. Preceded in death by father, Kenneth Williams; maternal grandparents, Millard F. and Lillian Rogers; paternal grandparents, Henry and Daisy Williams; nephew, Donald Williams. Survived by wife, Angela Williams; son, Caleb Williams; the Girls, Jennifer, Kristy and Misty Russell; mother, Jessie Laws; brother, Melvin "Pokey" Williams; sisters, Sharon (Rick) Grubb, Kimberly (Eric) Steinmetz, Lois (Terry) Schaflein, and Melody Laws; and several grandchildren. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier for an 11:30 AM graveside service with Rev. Jimbo Duncan officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com