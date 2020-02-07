|
|
Robert (Bob) Wolfenbarger
Monterey - A gathering of family and friends for Robert "Bob" Wolfenbarger, age 83, of Monterey, Tennessee, and formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee, will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm (cst) in the chapel of Goff Funeral Home. Graveside services with interment to follow will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1:00 pm (est) in the Berry Highland Memorial Park In Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Wolfenbarger was born on March 26, 1936, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late George and Ruth Jonas Wolfenbarger. Mr. Wolfenbarger passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home. Mr. Wolfenbarger was a United States postal worker in Knoxville, Tennessee, for 38 years. He served in the Tennessee National Guard and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Fountain City, Tennessee. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie And Bart Byars of Monterey, TN; son, David Wolfenbarger of Savannah, GA; 3 grandchildren, Dustin (Heather) Shultz, Cari (Tyler) Dick And Courtney Callahan; and 4 great grandchildren, Emalee, Turner, Landon and Dylan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Fielden Wolfenbarger; 1 sister; and 2 brothers. Arrangements and care provided by D.M. Goff Funeral Home, Inc., 205 East Cleveland Avenue, Monterey, Tennessee 38574, phone 931.839.2311.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020