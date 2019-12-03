|
|
Robert Wright
Knoxville - Robert Harold Wright, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 85. He was known as "The Pie Man" and owned and operated Wright's Bakery for over 30 years. His fried pies and apple stack cakes were famous all over East Tennessee.
Robert is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Frieda Mae Wright and his son, Karl Robert Wright. He is survived by his daughter, Chris Parrott and son in law, Todd Parrott and granddaughters, Abbey Parrott and Lauran Wright.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff at Holston Health and Rehabilitation and Caris Hospice Service for their thoughtful and compassionate care of Robert during his final days.
To honor Robert's request, no services will be held. The family will gather privately to remember Robert later on. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019