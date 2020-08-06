1/1
Roberta Faye Forrester Kerschieter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Faye Forrester Kerschieter

Knoxville - Roberta Faye Forrester Kerschieter, age 79, of Knoxville passed away on Friday July 31, 2020. Roberta was a retired nurse from St. Mary's Hospital in Knoxville, TN and has worked in healthcare caring for others most of her life. She was a strong, independent, and beautiful woman who will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by papaw, Freeland Collins; parents, Ed and Myrtle Forrester; son, James Thomas Gibbs; daughter, Donna Faye Tomlinson; brother, Paul; sisters, Susie and Jewel; and Aunt Wanda. She is survived by, son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Martin Gibbs and wife Amy; son-in-law, Walt Tomlinson; grandchildren, Jeff Rose and wife Tara, Nathan Gibbs and wife Sonica, David Gibbs, Jessica McCoy and husband Steven, Joshua Smith and wife Marli, and Jared Smith; great grandchildren, Shyla, Tristan, Owen, Leah, Ethan, McKenzie, McKayla, Jayden, Brinley, and Tavian; and many other relatives and close friends. A celebration of life and inurnment at Collins Family Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved