Roberta Faye Forrester Kerschieter
Knoxville - Roberta Faye Forrester Kerschieter, age 79, of Knoxville passed away on Friday July 31, 2020. Roberta was a retired nurse from St. Mary's Hospital in Knoxville, TN and has worked in healthcare caring for others most of her life. She was a strong, independent, and beautiful woman who will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by papaw, Freeland Collins; parents, Ed and Myrtle Forrester; son, James Thomas Gibbs; daughter, Donna Faye Tomlinson; brother, Paul; sisters, Susie and Jewel; and Aunt Wanda. She is survived by, son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Martin Gibbs and wife Amy; son-in-law, Walt Tomlinson; grandchildren, Jeff Rose and wife Tara, Nathan Gibbs and wife Sonica, David Gibbs, Jessica McCoy and husband Steven, Joshua Smith and wife Marli, and Jared Smith; great grandchildren, Shyla, Tristan, Owen, Leah, Ethan, McKenzie, McKayla, Jayden, Brinley, and Tavian; and many other relatives and close friends. A celebration of life and inurnment at Collins Family Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
