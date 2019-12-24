|
Roberta Harris
Knoxville - Roberta Harris, age 98, of South Knoxville, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Roberta is proceeded in death by parents, William and Mary Hogan; husband, Frank Harris; daughter, Carolyn Carnes and son, Joe Harris. Survived by sons Ronnie and wife, Carol Harris, and Eddie Harris; daughter Sharon Mitchell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-7pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville. Family and Friends will meet at 2:45pm Friday, December 27, 2019 for a 3pm graveside service at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019