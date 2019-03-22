|
|
Roberta Tildie Rose
Jefferson City, TN
Roberta Tildie Rose - age 78 of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Luther and Edna Grubb; husband and father of her children, Johnny Walker; brothers, Willie Grubb, Roy Grubb; sisters, Lois Grubb, Ella Ruth Hayes, and Anna Pearl Looney. Survived by husband, Ronald E. Rose; sons, Jeffery (Debra) Walker, and Marvin Walker; daughters, Robin (Billy) Morgan, and Susan (Mont) Finley; grandchildren, Matthew Morgan, Tyler Walker, Chelsie Walker, Jamie Turley and Morgan, Nathan; 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Johnny (Janie) Grubb, and Rev. Lee Wayne (Dorma) Grubb; sisters, Judy (Jackie) Beeler, Annette (Damon) Farrow, and Louise Patterson; sister-in-law, Cheerful Grubb. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Ron Rose officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Indian Ridge Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to provide KJV Bibles through The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019