Roberto J. Juan



Knoxville - Roberto J. Juan of Knoxville passed on August 3, 2020. There will be a private viewing on Saturday August 8 for the immediate family only. Graveside service and interment will be held on Sunday August 9th at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.









