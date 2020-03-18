Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
Robin E. Kirby

Knoxville - Robin E. Kirby, age 63 of Knoxville, passed away March 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Bobby and Delores Kirby and brother, Rocky Kirby. Survived by wife of 38 years, Teresa Kirby; son, Jesse (Paige) Kirby; sister, Kristi (Brian) Childress and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Friday at New Gray Cemetery at 1:45 pm for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
